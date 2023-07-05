Margaret Carwood from Morpeth has taken out a Croquet NSW handicap title, claiming the thrilling win in Ballina on Sunday, July 2.
Carwood from the Maitland Croquet Club played Sharon Daley from Ballina in the final, winning the Croquet NSW Golf Croquet Advantage Singles.
Carwood's twin sister, Pam Gentle from Bolwarra finished fourth in the event.
The achievement is all the more remarkable for Carwood as she is only new to the sport of croquet - taking it up about 12 months ago.
Carwood is a multi-talented sportsperson, excelling in tennis and is a pennant player for Maitland Golf Club.
The Croquet NSW 2023 Golf Croquet Advantage Singles Championships were held at Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club and Byron Bay Croquet Club from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2.
