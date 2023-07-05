The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Morpeth's Margaret Carwood wins Croquet NSW Advantage Singles in Ballina

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 5 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Carwood at the awards presentation after winning the Croquet NSW 2023 Golf Croquet Singles Championships in Ballina on Sunday, July 2. Picture supplied.
Margaret Carwood at the awards presentation after winning the Croquet NSW 2023 Golf Croquet Singles Championships in Ballina on Sunday, July 2. Picture supplied.

Margaret Carwood from Morpeth has taken out a Croquet NSW handicap title, claiming the thrilling win in Ballina on Sunday, July 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.