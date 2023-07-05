Maitland hockey player Sonia Sharpe believes the association's NAIDOC celebrations are a powerful step in the right direction.
For the first time, Maitland Hockey Association celebrated NAIDOC week, holding an Acknowledgement of Country before each match on Saturday, July 1.
Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal speakers performed the Acknowledgement of Country to recognise the contribution that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have made to the sport.
The Scorchers goalkeeper was integral in leading this year's celebration and praised Maitland Hockey for the way it consulted with Aboriginal players.
"We thought we'd start out small and build upon that each year as we keep going," she said.
"The best thing was that there was Aboriginal and non Aboriginal people who stood up to do that for us."
The Awabakal woman has played hockey for 45 years and designed her team's playing singlet last year with input from her teammates. The Scorchers have three Aboriginal players.
"We just thought we'd keep the culture alive and tell our hockey stories through symbols and story," she said.
Sharpe said team members travel from Newcastle, Raymond Terrace, Port Stephens and the Upper Hunter. The singlet has been designed to represent the journey the players take to come together and play each week.
Circles on the back represent the hockey fields with the outstretched wings of an eagle protecting 11 players beneath. The front depicts the sun, the Hunter River and mountains.
"We do come from different parts of the Hunter...we're not just based in Maitland or Cessnock or Newcastle," Sharpe said.
"We're travelling over mountains, we're traveling through the Hunter River to get to our hockey fields."
Sharpe said the response from other teams had been positive and hopes the celebrations can be expanded in future years.
"The conversation has been started which is great, there's already people from other teams who have got ideas for next year now they've seen it happen," she said.
"We're going to collate those ideas and build upon it, as I said it might sort of be a gradual build up but we'll get there in the end.
"We're only a small association, we're not a large one so we're building on it and all those other people's ideas - Aboriginal and non Aboriginal ideas will come together."
Maitland Hockey said the celebration was a small, in-house event this year.
The association thanked teams for organising their Acknowledgements and were honoured to have both Aboriginal and non Aboriginal speakers, including Wonnarua, Awabakal and Worimi People who are part of Maitland hockey.
