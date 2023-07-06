Maitland City Council is on the search for a business to take over the lease of the iconic Riverlink building.
The building, located in The Levee in Central Maitland, has been home of popular restaurant Coquun since August, 2018.
Coquun management could not be contacted by The Mercury for comment but shared the news to Facebook announcing council had decided to not extend their lease beyond August 1, 2023.
The Facebook post said Coquun would be looking for a new home somewhere in the Maitland area.
Maitland City Council group manager strategy, performance and business systems Leah Flint said Coquun had been a tenant of council's Riverlink building under a five year lease.
"Coquun did not exercise the option as required under the lease term by May 1, 2023 and subsequently approached council to request reconsideration of a renewed lease," she said.
"This request was submitted to the May 23 council meeting, where it was resolved to not provide a further lease to Coquun and to seek expressions of interest for tenants."
Ms Flint said should all existing lease obligations be met, Coquun could choose to submit an expression of interest for a new lease.
Senior property advisor at Maitland City Council, Michael Rathborne said the building presents an opportunity for a commercial operator to establish a remarkable culinary experience in Maitland.
"We encourage interested parties to submit their expressions of interest," he said.
Submissions will be open until August 2.
To make a submission, visit mait.city/TheRiverlinkEOI.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
