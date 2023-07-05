The Maitland Mercury
NSW Cup second-rower Reid Alchin qualifies for Maitland's finals campaign in 2023 despite three-match suspension

Updated July 5 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:52pm
Maitland second-rower Reid Alchin has been suspended for three matches and won't be available again until the Newcastle Rugby League finals series. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maitland second-rower Reid Alchin has been suspended for three matches and won't be available again until the Newcastle Rugby League finals series. Picture by Peter Lorimer

MAITLAND'S Reid Alchin will be free to participate in the Newcastle Rugby League finals series, the NSW Cup player already doing enough to qualify despite a three-match suspension ruling him out of the last few rounds.

