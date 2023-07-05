When a group of ghost hunters stumbled upon Jack in a dark and eerie courthouse they were surprised to hear he wanted a drink at the pub.
Newcastle Ghost Tours returned to Stroud Courthouse on Saturday night to shine a spotlight on the town's paranormal activity.
Tour operator Newcastle Ghost Tours Renata Daniel said Jack was the most active ghost they saw and he was more interested in a trip to the pub than hanging around his new friends.
"We used a device called a spirit box and we had a real connection with someone called Jack who said to us he was quite keen to go over to the pub across the road," she said.
"Maybe visit the ladies during the night but we didn't get any feedback to whether that happened or not but there was a laughing and giggling going on."
The courthouse is always a highlight on the tour.
The justice, punishment and trauma that happened there has helped make it a paranormal hotspot.
"We actually set people in places where people would be sitting while a court is in operation," she said.
"Everyone is in that environment of being in the space of a different time and we go through the whole thing... They've had some really interesting experiences.
"Stroud is a very historic town, it's got some real major connections to the beginnings of this whole area and the Hunter region."
The tour also took people through the St Johns Church's Cemetery and the historic Quambi House.
Each of these sites brought a different experience.
K2 Metres, rem pods, tripwires and a spirit box will be used to communicate with ghosts.
Headstones at the cemetery will provide an insight into Stroud's history and there could be a ghostly experience, or a few.
"A lot of places that have a lot of associated trauma or history, where there's been sadness, hold energy and hold the emotions within them," Ms Daniel said.
"When you set up an environment where you're trying to tap into that often a lot of stories come forward."
The vibe at Quambi House - a former school and family home - is usually more positive.
"There are so many layers that we can tap into when we go into a building like that," Ms Daniel said.
"Quambi is unique because it doesn't have power, there's no electricity so when we use our devices it's the most brilliant place to work because we don't have electrical interference."
The cemetery and house didn't provide any interesting encounters that could top Jack's thirst for a beer. The only other interactions came when a number of pieces of equipment started going off without any warning.
Ms Daniel has brought the tour to Stroud for the past four years. She enjoys sharing the town's history as much as the paranormal interactions.
A portion of the proceeds was donated to Stroud Historical Society.
Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.
