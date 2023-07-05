Maitland teams first, second and fourth in Div 2 at NSW Junior State Netball titles

Maitland and Kurri Kurri's young netball representative stars have shone on the big stage with Maitland under-12s and Kurri Kurri under-13s crowned state champions in Division 2 and Division 3 respectively.
Both teams went through the three-day competition from July 1-3 undefeated and will earn promotion with Maitland to play in the Division 1 under-13 competition and Kurri Kurri in Division 2 under-14s.
The under-12 girls won an incredible 16 games over three days.
Maitland under-13s almost matched them but fell by one just game short of taking out the Division 2 title.
The team finished with 14 wins, one loss by a goal and an 18-all draw with champions Wagga Wagga. Both teams will win promotion to the top flight next year.
Maitland's under-14s finished a very credible fourth in Division 2 with 13 wins and three losses.
All three Maitland junior teams will be in Division 1 next year joining the competition's Open team who finished third overall in the top flight at the senior state titles.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said everyone in Maitland netball was incredibly proud of the the junior and senior rep teams performances this season and in particular the sportsmanship they have shown.
Bennett said it was amazing that they will have all three junior teams and the open team in Division 1 next year and given their results this year 15s and 17s teams who will be pressing hard for promotion from Division 2 to the top flight.
She said it had been an incredible learning experience for all the girls at this year's junior titles as none had been involved in a three-day tournament at that level before.
"All three teams came through extremely well. They would have never felt the pressure, the strain on their bodies and the emotions of three days of competing in a row. We are so proud of them," she said.
All teams were taking part in their first three-day state championships with weather forcing last year's event to be cancelled after two years of COVID.
Fellow Coalfields associations Kurri Kurri and Cessnock also had tremendous tournaments highlighted.
Kurri Kurri's under-13 girls led the way winning 17 straight games to finishing three points clear on top of Division 3 from Kiama.
Singleton also had a great tournament in the division finishing fifth with 13 wins and Cessnock were 10th with eight wins.
Competing in Division 2 with Maitland, Cessnock under-12s also had a strong tournament finishing eighth with eight wins and a draw from their 16 game/
Kurri Kurri U-12 girls finished sixth in Division 3 with an 11 win, six loss record.
Singleton recorded two wins from the 17 games to finish 17th in the same division.
In U-14 Division 3, Cessnock finished outside the top five by percentage, taking sixth spot with 10 wins and two draws from their 15 games.
Kurri Kurri was just below in seventh spot with eight wins and seven losses, while Singleton were 14th with three wins.
In their first appearance at the titles the under-14 Hunter boys finished second with four wins and two losses behind the undefeated Tumut.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
