The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/History
Our History

OUR PAST: Maitland's Magnificent men and their cycling machines

By Allan Thomas
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:44am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cyclist in Maitland circa 1900. Cycle racing in Maitland predates the Tour de France which began in 1903.
A cyclist in Maitland circa 1900. Cycle racing in Maitland predates the Tour de France which began in 1903.

The Tour de France bicycle race began in 1903.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.