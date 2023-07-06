Maitland Junior Football Club player Amelia Carr has capped a memorable week with her under-16 side crowned champions of the NAIDOC Cup.
The 14-year-old defender from Wiradjuri Country played for Northern NSW in the three-day tournament at Valentine Sports Park, starting on Monday, July 3.
The Northern NSW side played against Football NSW on Tuesday, winning their opening match 3-0 and then backed up on Wednesday against the same opponent for a 3-2 win.
Amelia's mother Kadi Carr said the tournament was a great experience for her daughter, pushing her out of her comfort zone.
"She had a ball, it was good because they did some cultural activities of a night time, so not only was it around playing soccer...they also enjoyed connecting to culture," she said.
Coinciding with NAIDOC Week and this year's theme of 'For Our Elders', the competition returned for a second year to showcase proud First Nations male and female participants in the under-14s and under-16s age groups.
"It's not only about celebrating Aboriginal culture but the Aboriginal athletes and giving them that opportunity," Ms Carr said.
"It was high-quality football, it was a lot faster paced than Amelia would usually play at her club.
"She definitely matched it with the girls but it was good fun, she captains her Maitland team that she loves, but it was a nice event."
"She made friends with girls from other clubs and furthered her skills as well."
Proud Darug woman Tataya Curry-Jones performed the Welcome to Country at the opening ceremony on Monday.
A special cultural performance was given by Gamarada Mob before a jersey presentation.
Kanolu/Gangulu woman and former A-League star Allira Toby and Birpi Socceroos legend Jade North were on hand for the presentation.
"We're taking really big strides in that First Nations [space] and it's great to see that we're all moving together as one and it's great for the young First Nations footballers to come through as well," North told NorthernNSWFootball.com.
Kamilaroi, Gomeroi, Gamilaraay High School student from Tamworth Phoebe Little designed Northern NSW Football's jerseys for the competition.
