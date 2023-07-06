The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Charlie Potts stars in great weekend for Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club

July 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club at the NSW Country Short Course Championships in Sydney. Picture by Chloe Osborn - Click Clo Photography
Members of Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club at the NSW Country Short Course Championships in Sydney. Picture by Chloe Osborn - Click Clo Photography

Swimmer Charlie Potts was among a group of standout performances for Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club at the NSW Country Short Course Championships last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.