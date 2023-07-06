Swimmer Charlie Potts was among a group of standout performances for Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club at the NSW Country Short Course Championships last weekend.
Twenty of the club's swimmers traveled to Sydney's Olympic Park for the three-day event including Willow Crouch, Lucy Doohan, Atlin Fitzgibbon, Kaleb Fitzgibbon, Vivienne Gadd, Jake Hansen, Oceah Nancarrow, Charlie Potts, Stella Potts, Ellie Prescott, Jaydn Raven, Lenny Roberts, Mary Taggart, Billy Threadgate, Dominik Traub-Rehm, Sophie Ward, Matthew Wenham, Chloe West, Jack York and Amelia Zaska-Bush.
Swimmers competed in a total of 94 events from Friday, June 30 through to Sunday, July 2, with spectacular results from all. There were more than 50 personal best times along with a swag of medals.
Charlie finished in the top-ten in nine of his 10 events which included nine personal best times. He won gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke, silver in the 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 200m breastroke to go with a bronze in the 200m butterfly.
His win in the 200m backstroke broke the 12-years boys NSW Country record which was set in 2009, the third 200m backstroke record he has set in the past five months.
Charlie holds the Coast and Valley Swimming Association 200m short course backstroke and NSW Country long course 200m backstroke records.
Previous holder Bradley Woodward, (current Australian Dolphins swim team member and Commonwealth Games silver medallist) set the record in 2011.
There were a number of swimmers who were experiencing this level of competition for the first time and were well supported by some of our more experienced swimmers, Matthew Wenham, Dominik Traub-Rehm and Jack York, as well as coaches Ben Seamer and Jack Reay.
Mary Taggart was one of the swimmers experiencing the short course championships for the first time and didn't let the nerves of competing at such a high-level impede her performances. Mary completed in four events and finished with three personal best times, three top-ten finishes and a silver medal in the 100m butterfly.
Stella Potts was also another young competitor who experienced success over the weekend with an impressive nine events, six top-ten finishes with five personal best times and a bronze medal in the 100m backstroke.
Valley Aquatic Club swimmers are now back in the pool preparing for the Senior and Junior State Age Championships to be held in September.
