NBL1 East: Finals-bound Maitland Mustangs host Illawarra in last home game

July 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Maitland's Shak Reilly top scored for the Mustangs in their win against Sutherland on Saturday, July 1. Picture by Floyd Mallon
The Mustangs men have an opportunity to cement their place in the top-four this weekend when they host Illawarra on Saturday night before traveling to play Penrith on Sunday.

