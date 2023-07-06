The Mustangs men have an opportunity to cement their place in the top-four this weekend when they host Illawarra on Saturday night before traveling to play Penrith on Sunday.
Maitland are the form team of the men's competition after a comprehensive 110-79 win against fourth-placed Sutherland at the Federation Centre on Saturday, July 1.
A comfortable 102-79 home win against Manly on Sunday capped a memorable weekend for Maitland as they claimed their eighth-straight victory.
James Hunter (18) and Will Cranstown-Lown (18) top-scored for the Mustangs against the Sharks as they shot-out to an early 24-10 lead.
The home side maintained their double-digit advantage into the final quarter, outscoring the Sharks 33-16 as they ran away with the contest.
It was a similar story on Sunday, Manly kept pace early before Maitland scored 86-62 in the last three quarters to cruise to victory. Matt Gray (28) and Cranston-Lown (22) led the scorers.
The women's team displayed their play-off credentials once again on Saturday night, beating Sutherland to boost their chances of appearing in the post-season.
Shak Reilly (27) top scored in the 81-68 win. The Mustangs held a narrow 38-35 lead against the Sharks at half-time before getting on top in the second-half.
Maitland were unable to get a second win for the weekend, losing 69-58 against first-placed Manly. Reilly (19) again led the scoring while US import Madison Washington (17/12) was strong with a points-rebound double-double.
This Saturday night's match against Illawarra will be Maitland's final home game of the season. The club is calling for all past players, coaches and volunteers to attend and cheer on the Mustangs in what will be a special reunion night. The club will also celebrate First Nations round.
