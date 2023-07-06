Maitland farmers are calling on the state government to give the Local Government Area an exclusion zone of its own so they can save their pumpkin harvest.
There are at least 15 small-scale farmers who say they rely on their pumpkin crop - and other vegetable varieties that require pollination - to make a living and they want the NSW Department of Primary Industries to do more to secure their livelihoods.
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said there were even more backyard growers who relied on growing their own food to help cut their supermarket shopping bill and some used their roadside stall for extra income.
Ms Dempster is leading the charge to convince the DPI to put the whole city within an exclusion zone where sentinel European honey bee hives can be placed on farms and get to work pollinating.
She said the zone could also be extended into Port Stephens, especially around Medowie, where there are vegetable growers.
She says this must happen by October, otherwise the yield will be a disaster - like it was last year when farmers relied on encouraging alternate pollinators like flies, moths and butterflies to do the job.
A DPI spokeswoman said both areas were in the eradication zone and the "destructive varroa mite is still being found".
She noted that while detections in the red zone, and in the purple surveillance zone, had steadied the department was still closely monitoring the situation.
Ms Dempster, on behalf of Earth Market farmers, was initially pushing for hives on farms where produce was grown for the twice-monthly market.
The amount of other small-scale growers in the city, and input from other farmers, has led to this Maitland-wide push.
Ms Dempster said the DPI's Nana Glen berry pollination plan, which allowed bees in to pollinate berry crops near Coffs Harbour, was an example of what could be applied to Maitland.
She wants to secure pumpkins, watermelons, rockmelons, squash and cucumber crops.
"It's about supporting our small-scale farmers, if we don't support them they won't be here in the future," Ms Dempster said.
"It's alright for these big berry growers and almond growers to secure bees but we're just as important. These small farmers are contributing to our local food security, they are feeding our families and they are contributing to our biodiversity."
The spokeswoman said there were other pollinators that could assist and farmers could use self-pollinating vegetable varieties or consider manually pollinating.
"Pollination plans must meet a range of strict conditions including proof of freedom from the varroa mite and assurance that the introduced pest will not spread," she said.
