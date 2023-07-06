The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Farmers call for a varroa mite exclusion zone around Maitland

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Liam Dennis walks through a field of pumpkin vines. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Farmer Liam Dennis walks through a field of pumpkin vines. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland farmers are calling on the state government to give the Local Government Area an exclusion zone of its own so they can save their pumpkin harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.