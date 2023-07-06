The Maitland Mercury
Rip Taylor will coach Kurri Kurri in 2024 after signing three-year deal

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
Rip Taylor has been announced as coach of the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs for the next three seasons. Picture file
The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have announced the signing of coaching legend Rip Taylor as their new mentor for 2024 Newcastle RL season.

