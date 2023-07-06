The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have announced the signing of coaching legend Rip Taylor as their new mentor for 2024 Newcastle RL season.
Taylor has signed a three-year deal and has more than 40 years coaching experience including 12 premierships at clubs including Lakes United, Parramatta, Bellingen and Grafton. He departed as head coach of the Coffs Comets in March.
Current Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane said Taylor is a fantastic signing for the club.
"He brings all that experience with him and it's definitely something the club needs, they need a very experienced coach that can get the club moving in the right direction," he said.
The Bulldogs have struggled in 2023, they are without a win and have been crippled by a growing injury-list. Linnane announced last month that he would not be seeking the role of head coach next year.
The Bulldogs legend took the reins of the first-grade side following the departure of Aaron Watts on season's eve.
He said the signing of Taylor will allow him to move into an operations role including overseeing the planned upgrades to Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
"Shaun Collingwood (club president) and myself had a meeting with Rip and told him the status of the club at the moment and exactly where we are at," Linnane said.
"We've brought him up to speed with everything that has happened and been happening at the club and our future plans, so he's coming in with eyes wide open.
"He'll be able to come in and do his magic and look at three, four or maybe five quality players and I know he's already talking to players about getting them on board."
