Local community organisation U3A Maitland celebrated 10 years of lifelong learning and friendships with a crowd of about 100 members and guests.
The celebrations which were held on Tuesday, July 4 at Gillieston Heights Community Hub were joined by Maitland City Councillor Loretta Baker and U3A Regional Representative Jean Lewis.
Cr Baker said she remembers back to the first meeting at Maitland Town Hall where it was standing room only.
"It was an auspicious start that has powered on to this day," she said.
"U3A shares vast knowledge and contributes academically to our city."
The not-for-profit is run by volunteers and holds classes in arts, sciences, history, technology, language, leisure and fitness for retired and semi-retired community members.
The Maitland group has over 300 members and offers 30 courses.
U3A Maitland president Peter Wilson said the organisation develops courses appropriate for community members.
He also paid tribute to the contribution of course leaders over the past decade.
"They are the lifeblood of our organisation," he said.
"I encourage all members to share their expertise."
In the news:
U3A Maitland vice president and founder Wendy Pearson spoke of the personal rewards of the organisation and said U3A fills a gap.
"I found a purpose that had been lost after retirement," she said.
Members and guests enjoyed morning tea and a light lunch, followed by entertainment provided by Busy Bees and readings from a number of Hunter authors.
On the day, there was a display of memorabilia, including photographs and anecdotes from the past decade.
