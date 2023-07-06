Gillieston Heights residents won't be stranded during most flooding events in the future with plans afoot to build a flood-free access road out of the suburb.
A three kilometre stretch linking Cessnock Road with stages of The Loxford subdivision and William Tester Drive in Cliftleigh will provide flood-free access during a 1-in-100 year flood. That means there is a one per cent chance of a flood of that size - or a flood level beyond it - happening in any year.
The road construction may be fast tracked. Developers The McCloy Group and The Stevens Group are in discussions with multiple levels of government about bringing the timeline forward. It was initially going to be built in several stages as new parts of the subdivision were constructed.
Development director Shane Boslem said the road would extend south west around Testers Hollow.
"The residents of Gillieston Heights have been isolated seven times in the last 15 years. Hence, the flood-free access road will provide safe and secure access during times of flood," he said.
"This access road has always been a fundamental element of the urban design for The Loxford and as such has been designed to support the development of The Loxford community."
The council approved the first stage of the development - more than 350 new housing lots ranging from 450 sqm to 1029 sqm - last month. The 69.4 hectare site will cost almost $27 million to develop.
The entire development, which spans 2000 hectares off Cessnock Road, will eventually create 2030 new home sites. The blocks will range from 450 sqm to more than 1000 sqm.
The suburb was isolated for several days in March and July 2022 due to significant flooding.
The NSW State Emergency Service had to use flood boats to transport residents and bring supplies into the suburb.
