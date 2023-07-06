Pull up a chair and watch the Matildas play in the FIFA Women's World Cup on the big screen outdoors in Maitland.
Maitland council is hosting open air broadcasts of every Matilda's game this month at No. 1 Sportsground.
The first game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday, July 20. The Matildas will play Republic of Ireland.
The match against Nigeria will be shown on Thursday, July 27 and the game against Canada on Monday, July 31. Both games will be broadcasted at 8pm.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold encouraged the city to "get involved and back the girls in the green and gold."
'It's exciting for Australia to be front and centre, hosting a major FIFA tournament for the first time," he said.
"We're proud to be helping to boost the profile of the tournament and women's football locally, by bringing everyone together where they can barrack for huge stars and heroes like Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso and Ellie Carpenter."
Cr Penfold said plans were in place to keep the broadcasts going into the knockout rounds.
The council will also launch a new Walls That Talk exhibition at Maitland Library to mark the start of the competition. The exhibit will include images of the city's successful sportswomen, both past and present.
Entry is free. Coffee and sausage sandwiches will be available to buy.
Bring a chair, rug or cushions.
