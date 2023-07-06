The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Watch open air broadcasts of the Matildas playing in the FIFA Womens World Cup

Updated July 7 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland councils major venues and facilities coordinator Kelly Baldwin and Maitland mayor Philip Penfold at No.1 Sportsground. Picture supplied
Maitland councils major venues and facilities coordinator Kelly Baldwin and Maitland mayor Philip Penfold at No.1 Sportsground. Picture supplied

Pull up a chair and watch the Matildas play in the FIFA Women's World Cup on the big screen outdoors in Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.