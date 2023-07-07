Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to build her ice palace. Watch the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue. There's also Moana, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

