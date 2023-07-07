Disney On Ice's latest production '100 Years of Wonder' will bring the magic to adults and children in a spectacular both on the ice and in the air.
The much loved production comes to Newcastle later this month and the adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers.
Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to build her ice palace. Watch the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue. There's also Moana, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.
Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketek.com.au/disneyonice.
We have free passes to giveaway. To win, send your name, suburb, daytime contact number and why you'd love to see the show to donnasharpe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
