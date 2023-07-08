The Maitland Mercury
Rent reform: NSW Government wants a 'rebalance' by next year

Updated July 9 2023 - 8:25am, first published 8:17am
About one-third of NSW's population rents.
The NSW government wants reforms to the state's overheated rental market legislated by the end of the year as part of a system "rebalance" opposed by the peak body for real estate agents.

