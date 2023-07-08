Rent reform: NSW Government wants a 'rebalance' by next year

The NSW government wants reforms to the state's overheated rental market legislated by the end of the year as part of a system "rebalance" opposed by the peak body for real estate agents.
A government discussion paper released on Friday proposes revamps beyond previously promised rental reforms to end no-grounds evictions, allow more pets in rentals and introduce a portable bond scheme.
The measures include a public database of rent increases, closing a loophole allowing multiple rent hikes a year and mandating a free way to pay online. It comes amid a sustained rental squeeze that has pushed the median Sydney unit rental price to $670 a week.
About a third of people in NSW are renters.
Better Regulation Minister Anoulack Chanthivong said the new proposals were part of a model that would prevent "excessive" rental price increases.
"This is significant reform and that's why we want to work constructively with both renters' advocates and property advocates to ensure we can get the balance right," Mr Chanthivong said.
Public consultation will run until August 11, with the government confident it can pass reforms through parliament by year's end.
According to the discussion paper, cracking down on "excessive" increases could mean the government collects rent-rise data and makes it publicly available by requiring landlords or their agents to report rent increases, or gathers rental information voluntarily. Such transparency would help renters understand "what is the standard rental price or what is totally excessive", the minister said.
Another rental affordability measure could be achieved by requiring a landlord to prove a rent increase was not excessive where, for example, it exceeds inflation across a certain period, the discussion paper says.
The Real Estate Institute of NSW, representing real estate agents, said the proposals targeted landlords and would have "the unambiguous impact of reducing rental supply".
"Much as politicians attempt to portray it otherwise, people don't invest in property to provide community housing. That's government's job," the group's CEO Tim McKibbin said.
Greens renters' rights spokeswoman Jenny Leong said tenants were "ready to fight the powerful real estate and developer lobby that will no doubt be ready to stop reforms from undermining their profits".
Liberal opposition fair trading spokesman Tim James was contacted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.