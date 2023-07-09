Maitland had to battle a resurgent Hamilton and gale-force winds at Marcellin Park on Saturday afternoon, eventually coming away with a 35-29 win in round 12 of the Hunter Rugby premier competition.
Blacks centre Mick Taylor scored in the 75th minute to seal victory after Maitland trailed 24-10 at half-time.
Plastic bags and loose rubbish blew across the ground as both sides dealt with testing conditions.
Maitland captain Sam Callow said his side needed to reset at half-time after trying utilise the wind by increasing their kicking.
"It's just not our style of game, we're just lots better with the ball in hand and it showed in the second-half when we actually held it," he said.
Maitland extended their lead to five points at the top of the competition ladder after Merewether lost 23-20 to Wanderers.
The first grade men's and women's team's wore a specially designed Indigenous jersey for their annual Charity Day match on Saturday which coincided with Hunter Rugby's Indigenous Round and the end of NAIDOC Week.
Part of the gate takings and all proceeds from an auction of jerseys post match went to this year's charity partner Mindaribba Preschool.
Hamilton raced out to an early lead before Callow dived over for a try to level the scores after 20 minutes.
The Hawks scored again before Maitland's Justis Gerrard touched down to make it 12-10. However, two tries to the Hawks before half-time opened up a 14 point lead.
Zane Dallinger scored when play resumed and when bench forward Pat Robards scored in the 57th minute, scores were back to 24-22.
Callow's legs were then taken out in a dangerous tackle by Hamish Mckie when he attempted to take the ensuing kick-off. The apologetic Hawks fullback was sent-off.
"I mates with Hamish, he would never intend to do something like that," Callow said. "I felt like the momentum was with us anyway regardless of the send-off.
"We'd already played a good 10 minutes with 13 players and we worked our way back into it.
"That second-half was all us to start with, we scored the first two tries."
Taylor scored to put the home side in front for the first time in the match. The Hawks then responded with a try before Taylor finished off a short-side play to run 40 metres to the try-line.
"I feel like Patty Robards' impact when he came on and Justis and Caileb Gerrard, we had all them fresh reserves on the bench and they just really stood up to it in that second-half when they came on," Callow said.
It was the second come-from-behind win for the Blacks in as many weeks after trailing University 14-0 last week.
"Everyone believes no matter how many points we are down on the scoreboard that we can still come through," Callow said.
Maitland next host Wanderers on Saturday, July 22 after the bye round next weekend.
"I think everyone's ready for this bye weekend to regroup and come back against Wanderers who have started to find some form," Callow said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.