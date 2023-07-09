The Maitland Mercury
Mick Taylor try seals 35-29 Maitland Blacks win against Hamilton Hawks

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 9 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
The Maitland Blacks celebrate after scoring a try against Southern Beaches on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland had to battle a resurgent Hamilton and gale-force winds at Marcellin Park on Saturday afternoon, eventually coming away with a 35-29 win in round 12 of the Hunter Rugby premier competition.

