Cricket is one thing, but there's another rivalry burning between Australia and the UK and it has its denizens tossing bricks.
It started in the 1960 when the brick-making villages of Stroud in Gloucestershire and Oklahoma in the US held the first brick-tossing contest. The brickworks towns of Stroud Ontario and our own Hunter community had got wind of the goings on and decided to test their metal the following year.
Our local competition may have joined later but it is the only Stroud of the quartet that has posted scores annually for the past six decades.
Now, it seems, the Poms are back to contest the title, reigniting the rivalry in the past few years.
The rules are pretty simple: teams are gradually eliminated through a local competition before the international contenders are selected. At 3pm on competition day, the international teams hurl a five-pound (about 2.3 kilograms) brick and distances are calculated.
The results are phoned to Stroud in Oklahoma, where they're collated and redistributed the collective.
(The UK holds the current brick tossing record at a length of 142'6" - or roughly 43.3 metres in the new money, though for standardisation the contest is exclusively measured in the Imperial scale).
In 1962, Australia suggested a rolling pin tossing contest to go alongside the brick throwing, the record for which is held by the US at 156'4".
On Saturday, July 8, Stroud Australia posted its scores for the 62nd year from the showground about an hour's drive north of Newcastle as part of a festival day celebrating the tradition.
The little village in the heart of the valley was mercifully spared the strong winds that lashed the coastline on Saturday, as around 100 competitors eagerly stepped up to try their arm at the brick- and rolling pin toss.
Mia Finch of Booral posted the lengthiest rolling pin toss at 92ft. and Angus Devon, also of Booral, took out the brick throwing at a distance of 90ft. Their scores will be telegraphed to the US as Stroud UK is expected to post their scores next weekend, and Oklahoma and Ontario abstain from this year's competition.
"Everyone wanted to have a throw," committee secretary Maree Hart told the Newcastle Herald on Saturday evening.
The day's activities included the wares of more than 50 stallholders and the traditional street parade before an evening concert by Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.
