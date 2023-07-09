The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Brisbane Broncos beat Newcastle Knights 18-4 in NRLW trial at Maitland

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:48pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Predebon was one of the Knights' best on Saturday.
Tayla Predebon was one of the Knights' best on Saturday.

The reigning NRLW premiers the Newcastle Knights had an 18-4 loss to Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday in their first trial match ahead of the 2023 campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.