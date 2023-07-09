Brisbane Broncos beat Newcastle Knights 18-4 in NRLW trial at Maitland

The reigning NRLW premiers the Newcastle Knights had an 18-4 loss to Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday in their first trial match ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The Broncos scored three tries to the Knights one in the game played before at big crowd.
Run over three 20 minute periods, Newcastle coach Ronald Griffiths should take plenty he likes from the match against the three-time premiers.
Newcastle, who featured a number of players new to the club, scored first through one of debutant winger Tamerah Leati.
Chelsea Lenarduzzi and Romy Teitzel scored quick tries in response and the Broncos led 12-4 at the change of ends.
The Broncos scored a third try in the final period. Leati was denied a second while Abigail Roache almost scored in the opposite corner with minutes remaining.
Griffiths said it was a great hit-out and a great opportunity to take the game to Maitland.
The ground came up a treat and there was a big crowd. One of the really great things was that a number of young girls playing league were able to come back into the rooms afterwards and meet the players," Griffiths said.
"It was really windy, during the warm-up the girls kicks into the wind were coming back where they started.
The core of the Knights line up is again a strong contingent of talented Hunter women including Caitlan Johnston, Caitlin Moran, Jesse and Hannah Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale, Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk and Jules Kirkpatrick.
The competition has expanded to 10 teams with the inclusion of Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers.
Griffiths said with the additional teams, talented had been dispersed and the Knights felt no extra pressure coming in a reigning champions.
"We're concentrating on ensuring our standards are a great level."
Griffiths said Rima Butler was very strong off the bench and Viena Taylo and Laishon Albert Jones also had fine matches.
"Tayla Predebon was very solid for us yesterday as well."
Predebon, who comes from Gloucester, has won premierships with both the Sydney Roosters and Knights.
Griffiths said his team members both local and outside the Hunter were invested in the community.
"I think if you invest in the community, they will invest back in you. That's the key message for our girls from out of town and our girls from home know the local support they receive," he said.
