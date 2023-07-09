Maitland has recorded their first win in six weeks with a dominant 78-point win against last-placed Nelson Bay in round 12 of the Black Diamond Cup on Saturday.
The Saints controlled proceedings from the outset at Dick Burwell Oval, winning 17.16 (118) to 6.4 (40). The win takes Maitland to fifth on the ladder, two wins clear of Warners Bay.
"We went in with a big focus during the week and on Saturday with our forward-half game and scoring," Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"We've been averaging about 52 points against before that game for the year which is great, even against some of the top teams, we've been keeping them to low scores but we definitely haven't been a high-scoring team.
"We focused on the forward of centre stuff and to come away with 17 goals was great for the boys."
Spriggs said 17-year-old Cooper Daniel was the Saints best on Saturday while James Adams returned from an Achilles injury for after missing nine months.
"It was great to have him back out on the field, he played limited minutes, about 10 minutes a quarter, but it was great to see him get his hands on the footy," Spriggs said.
"We had a lot out yesterday so it was an opportunity for him, he's going to be pushing some of those younger guys that have come up and taken his position."
The Saints host Newcastle City at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday, July 15. The teams last played at Newcastle No 1 Sportsground in round four.
"We took a lot of confidence from the last time we played them, it seems a long time ago now, but we played them in a top of the table clash, both teams undefeated," Spriggs said.
"The next three games really will decide our season, I think we finish with Terrigal and Killarney Vale away where hopefully we're in a position where they are good finals tune-up games.
"The next few weeks we've got City, The Entrance-Bateau Bay and Warners Bay, so if we will all three of those games it doesn't matter what happens, we should make finals."
The men's Shield side forfeited to Muswellbrook.
Maitland improved their chances of playing finals football with a 5.6 (36) to 2.3 (15) win against Muswellbrook.
The women's Plate side are fourth after 12 rounds, equal on points with Port Stephens.
Scores were even at half-time at Weeramen Fields in Muswellbrook before the Saints kept the home side scoreless in the second-half to record their seventh win of the season.
