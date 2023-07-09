Greta Branxton have thrashed the Devils 50-16 at Denman Oval on Saturday afternoon in a highly anticipated match between the Group 21 competition leaders.
Josh Cagney scored a double in the nine tries to three victory.
New Colts recruit Jared Anderson opened the scoring for the visitors in the 4th minute.
Anderson made a mid-season switch from Cessnock and lined up in the centres for Greta Branxton.
Denman hit-back and the game was 6-6 when a brawl erupted after 20 minutes. The Devils' centre Emori Nawasala was sent-off in the aftermath with teammate Penikolo Latu and Colts lock Jesse Cronin sin-binned.
Greta Branxton scored on the stroke of half-time through winger Cain Bonham to lead 16-12. They scored six tries to one in the second-half to run away with the match. The win moves the Colts into first place, one point ahead of Denman.
Muswellbrook were comprehensive 46-18 winners against Aberdeen at Jefferson Park. Chad Dewson scored a hat-trick for the Rams who remain in fifth-place ahead of the winless Tigers.
Scone and Singleton face-off on Sunday afternoon at Scone Park.
Greta Branxton enjoyed a successful afternoon at Denman Oval, beating Denman 56-6 in reserve grade.
Casey Parsons scored three tries and kicked six goals in the win against the last-placed Devils. Aberdeen beat Muswellbrook 28-14 while Merriwa defeated Singleton 38-0 in the other matches.
Greta Branxton next travel to Muswellbrook on Saturday, July 22 to play the Rams while Singleton host Aberdeen and Scone play Denman on Sunday, July 23.
