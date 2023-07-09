The Maitland Mercury
Greta Branxton Colts thrash Denman Devils 50-16 in top-two Group 21 battle

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:50pm, first published 2:00pm
Greta Branxton players celebrate after scoring a try against Aberdeen on Sunday, July 2. Picture by Daniel Johnson Imaging
Greta Branxton players celebrate after scoring a try against Aberdeen on Sunday, July 2. Picture by Daniel Johnson Imaging

Greta Branxton have thrashed the Devils 50-16 at Denman Oval on Saturday afternoon in a highly anticipated match between the Group 21 competition leaders.

