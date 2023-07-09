Maitland celebrated co-captain Braedyn Crowley's 100th match with a 9-0 thrashing of last-placed Lake Macquarie on Sunday afternoon.
As strong winds lashed the Hunter coast, Maitland hosted the Roosters in round 18 of the Northern NSW NPL in testing conditions at Cooks Square Park. A win would return the soaring Magpies to second place on the competition ladder.
Crowley opened the scoring in the 16th minute. The star talisman then turned provider when Flynn Goodman headed-home his corner in the 27th minute.
The pair combined again when Goodman tapped in Crowley's low cross. The Roosters were struggling to defend set-pieces and Will McFarlane took advantage from a corner to extend the home side's lead.
Sean Pratt made it 5-0 for Maitland after following up a save from Roosters gloveman Isaac Nyman.
The procession continued in the second-half, Adam Blunden scored from a header after he was afforded too much time and space in the Roosters penalty area.
The Magpies added further goals in the 62nd, 65th and 70th minutes to complete the dominant victory.
The win moves Maitland to 36 points, two behind leaders Charestown who played out a 1-1 draw with Weston at Weston Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies host Edgeworth at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, July 15.
