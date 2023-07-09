The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies rout Lake Macquarie 9-0 as Braedyn Crowley plays 100 games

By Ben Carr
Updated July 9 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
Braedyn Crowley controls a pass against Lambton Saturday, May 20 at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland celebrated co-captain Braedyn Crowley's 100th match with a 9-0 thrashing of last-placed Lake Macquarie on Sunday afternoon.

