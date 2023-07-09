Maitland have denied Charlestown Azzurri back-to-back Women's State Cup titles with a 2-0 win in the final on Sunday at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
The Magpies led in the 10th minute when Sophie Stapleford pounced on a fumble from the keeper close to goal off a ball in from Lucy Kell. Match officials debated whether Stapleford had committed a foul before awarding the goal.
Bronte Peel then made it 2-0 in the 40th and last minute of the match when she won the race to a header back to the keeper off a Kell free kick.
Maitland beat Olympic 2-0 and Charlestown downed Lake Cathie 4-2 in the semi-finals on Sunday.
It was the second State Cup success for Maitland, who beat Olympic in the 2021 final but lost the decider last year to Azzurri.
In the community plate final of the three-day knockout at LMRFF, Cooks Hill beat Coffs City 1-0 with a first-half goal to Gabrielle Brodie.
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton was delighted for his club to take the cup home once again.
"It's nice always to win a trophy," Hamilton told www.NothernNSWFottball.com.au.
"Over the course of the weekend I thought we deserved it and saw contributions from every single player in the group of 24 that we named.
"I thought we stayed more composed than the opponent, we defended really well and took our chances when we could.
"We've tried to build a deep squad as a clear plan from us. Those opportunities were earnt from players in lower grades."
After defeat to Charlestown in the final last year, Hamilton said there is a healthy rivalry growing between the two sides.
"I think Azzurri are a very competitive side and definitely there is a bit of rivalry building here at the State Cup," Hamilton said.
Maitland opened their campaign with a 3-1 win against Warners Bay on Friday night. The Magpies then defeated Bellbird and Lochinvar 6-0 on Saturday and Kempsey 4-0 on Sunday morning.
Rovers return to State Cup
Lochinvar Rovers returned to the women's State Cup for the first time since 2019. The club combined four teams to create their squad for the tournament including players from under-15s and members of the over-30s squad.
In a marked improvement from their 2019 campaign, Lochinvar had a narrow 1-0 loss against Bellbird, a 3-0 loss to Kempsey, where beaten 6-0 by Maitland and 4-0 by Warners Bay.
The club commended their players and said they were unlucky not to score a goal given the number of close shots.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.