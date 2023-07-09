The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies win Women's State Cup, Lochinvar enter first team in four years

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 8:32am
Maitland were crowned State Cup champions after a 2-0 win against Charlestown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Sunday, July 9. Picture by Northern NSW Football
Maitland were crowned State Cup champions after a 2-0 win against Charlestown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Sunday, July 9. Picture by Northern NSW Football

Maitland have denied Charlestown Azzurri back-to-back Women's State Cup titles with a 2-0 win in the final on Sunday at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.

