WESTS scored a last-minute goal and survived a penalty corner after full-time to nab a thrilling 3-2 victory over Maitland at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Sunday.
Jacob Searle capped off the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League comeback, scoring the late winner as Wests rallied from 2-0 down and watched Maitland's final chance hit the post.
Rosellas captain-coach Chris Boyle described the encounter as "really tight".
The Rosellas (14 points) now jump two clear of opponents Maitland (12) on the men's ladder, sitting outright third with six rounds remaining in the regular season.
Maitland slip to equal fourth alongside Souths (12), who held off bottom-ranked Tigers (1) 3-2 at NIHC on Sunday. Seb Rollings scored twice in the first quarter.
Competition leaders and reigning champions Norths (27) maintained their unbeaten start to 2023, prevailing 3-2 against nearest rivals Gosford (16) at NIHC on Sunday.
Tom Budden broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Brinley Gallagher's brace saw Gosford up 1-0 and later 2-all.
"Tough day but ground out the win," Norths coach Dave Willott said.
Women's premier league in Newcastle on Saturday saw Leah Capitao bag five goals as Oxfords easily accounted for University 7-0, Souths edged out title holders Gosford 3-2 while the round-12 fixture between Regals and Tigers has been deferred.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.