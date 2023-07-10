Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker has defended his Australian title, taking first place at the 2023 Junior Track Championships at Barleigh Ranch Raceway on Sunday.
Cameron finished in front of Queensland's Bodie Paige in the under-13 to under-16 200cc to 250cc class.
Cameron was also looking to defend his title in the 100cc to 150cc class but had to settle for third after recovering from a spectacular crash in his heat on Saturday morning.
Cessnock's Braxsen Anderson finished second in his 50cc under-7 to under-9 class, edged out by George Holmkvist from Ayr by 25 one-thousands of a second - the closest of all the finishes at the meet.
Braxsen finished eighth in the 65cc class with Cohen McCosker from Raymond Terrace taking first place.
Cohen was the top scorer through the heats and claimed the win after taking the lead on the last corner in the final.
Hosted by Hunter Motorcycle Club, the junior track championships were held on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.
More than 100 riders gathered from across Australia, including from as far away as Townsville, for the two-day event, north of Raymond Terrace.
Riders aged between seven-years-old and 16 competed in a 103 race programme.
The girls' classes were decided through five rounds with points deciding the winners while open classes competed through heats, a repechage and final.
Peter Baker from the Hunter Motorcycle Club said the event was one of the best junior meetings he can remember.
"I honestly think it's the best junior meet I've ever seen in 20 years, it just had, certainly every final, there was drama and positions changed - it was really top class," he said.
Mr Baker said the high action event proved junior racing could be as close and exciting as senior competitions and showcased the enormous talent pool coming through the ranks.
In total the 10 championship class wins were spread across three states with the Albury Wodonga club flying the Victorian flag, riders from the Ayr, North Brisbane and Gold Coast clubs in Queensland had wins, along with New South Wales clubs Kurri Kurri Juniors, Central Coast Juniors and the host Hunter club.
Racing will return to the Barleigh Ranch circuit on August 12 and 13 for the Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships.
