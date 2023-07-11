A special group of ladies is working hard to keep Maitland warm this winter, knitting and crocheting hundreds of cozy items which are then donated to those in need - even lambs.
It all started when a group of Walka Grange Lifestyle Village residents banded together to make jumpers for lambs during the drought in 2018.
That same group, called the crochet club, has now been donating winter woolies for six years - although now their clientele has evolved to humans rather than lambs.
In their time, the group has donated thousands of blankets, beanies, baby items, scarves, teddies and mittens to those in need.
They have donated to the Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise's Hope in a Suitcase project for foster children, St Peter's Anglican Church, the Seafarers Union, Grandparents as Parents and Maitland Region Community Support.
The ladies said this year, there is high demand for the knitted items as night time temperatures plunge to single digits.
"It keeps our fingers going 365 days a year," crochet club member Sharyal McKinney said.
"It gives you satisfaction in your self that you're doing something to contribute to those less fortunate, we're not sitting home alone, someone's really benefiting.
"It's cold out there and we just want to warm from the heart."
The group runs on donated wool, which the Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise delivers regularly. The Rotary Club then takes and distributes the items when they're completed.
Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise member Kay Pritchard, who brings the ladies the wool and then takes the items to distribute, said the wool used over the years is worth thousands.
"We're all very grateful for the people who donate the wool, because it's too expensive for us to... I mean the amount of wool these ladies have used, it's thousands of dollars worth," Ms Pritchard said.
"I think we could almost deck out Spotlight," Ms McKinney added.
Ms Pritchard said a lot of the crochet and knitted items go to Rotary's Hope in a Suitcase project, where the club puts together a suitcase of items for different aged children who are in foster care.
"They get clothes and all sorts of things, and these ladies have been crocheting little rugs, they get their own little rug so when they go from home to home they've got a suitcase of things," she said.
"This gives people a hobby project to work on and it's a social situation, which is really important."
The donations are a team effort amongst the village, and even residents who haven't joined the crochet club provide donations.
The group takes advantage of different skills within the village, and often an item will be knitted in one place, taken to another house to be sewn up, and then somewhere else to have bows put on it.
The group's favourite things to make are the blankets, as they get to learn different patterns, and beanies too.
If you would like to donate wool to the crochet club, email kaypritchard@bigpond.com.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
