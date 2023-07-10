The Maitland Mercury
St Bede's Catholic College young men graduate from Top Blokes mentorship program

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 10 2023 - 12:00pm
St Bede's Catholic College assistant principal Emma South, Top Blokes representatives Aaron O'Driscoll and Isaac Thorpe, and AVID Property Group marketing manager Jana Gorman. Picture supplied.
A group of 16 young men at St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm are celebrating completing a mentorship program, which taught them the skills to talk about mental health, resilience, masculinity and discrimination.

