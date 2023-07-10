A group of 16 young men at St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm are celebrating completing a mentorship program, which taught them the skills to talk about mental health, resilience, masculinity and discrimination.
The Top Blokes mentorship program was focused on driving positive change for the students, and went for 18 weeks. The organisation mentors young men to increase resilience, empathy and respect for self and others.
Top Blokes Foundation regional coordinator Aaron O'Driscoll said program was a great success.
"We are very grateful for the support of Waterford by AVID Property Group for allowing us to provide this opportunity to the young men of St Bede's Catholic College," he said.
"We have seen improvements in different areas across each of the individuals in our group. For some, we saw turning points during specific conversations around masculinity, while for others it was during our mental health workshop."
Waterford by AVID Property Group provided a $10,000 sponsorship through its 2023 Sponsorships and Grants Program for the course to be delivered at St Bede's.
Mr O'Driscoll said seeing positive changes is a driving force when delivering the program.
"One thing we recognised across all of the guys was an increase in how comfortable they felt speaking openly and being vulnerable in the presence of other young men," he said.
"It was great to see the boys step away from some harmful stereotypes that are placed on young men, and be confident enough to share their adversities and challenges."
St Bede's Catholic College assistant principal Emma South said it was great to hear about the students' progress during their graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 27.
"Watching the students participate in the graduation session was powerful, as we were able to see how much they had learned about a range of topics including masculinity, sexual health, drug and alcohol misuse, and mental health support," she said.
"We hope that the students can now take their learning and put it into practice, passing on their knowledge in ways that not only support themselves, but others within our community.
"We plan to run the program again in semester two, with year nine as our focus this time around."
The Top Blokes Foundation aims to reduce the rates of suicides, mental health issues, and antisocial and risk-taking behaviours in boys and young men.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
