Robodebt's black legacy is undeniable

GIVEN the Opposition is clearly in a state of denial over the report of the robodebt royal commission, it seems to have learned nothing from past mistakes. Worse, if re-elected, it would presumably not hesitate to repeat them. This, given the damning findings in the report which was handed down on Friday, demonstrates hubris, insensitivity and sheer arrogance.
The Opposition Leader, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the report's release was timed to embarrass the Coalition ahead of next weekend's Fadden byelection, appears to be blithely indifferent to the anxiety, suffering and grief caused to tens of thousands of vulnerable people, including Newcastle registered nurse Paul Collins.
While often quick to attack Labor over the deaths that resulted from the ill-fated "pink batts scheme", itself the subject of a royal commission instigated by the Coalition, Peter Dutton and his colleagues show absolutely no remorse over the toll from one of the worst bureaucratic stuff-ups in our nation's history. It seems very clear that the LNP has no intention of heeding Commissioner Catherine Holmes's observation that anti-welfare rhetoric - which is not confined to one side of politics - is "easy populism" and "useful for campaign purposes".
The commissioner noted that: "those attitudes are set by politicians, who need to abandon for good (in every sense) the narrative of taxpayer versus welfare recipient".
That is not to say that the long line of Coalition politicians who had a hand in cooking up this particularly nasty devil's brew are solely responsible for the gross abuses of individuals' rights to the detriment of their financial, mental and physical wellbeing.
There is plenty of blame to go around for those within the public service who were only to happy to turn harsh rhetoric into cruel policy to win favour, presumably in the hopes of advancing their careers. This, as many of the 57 recommendations in Friday's report makes abundantly clear, is not what public servants should be doing.
Public servants work for the Australian government and the people it represents. They should be, but all too often are not, above partisan politics when carrying out their duties. While it is fair to say the politicisation of the APS has been going on for many decades, and under numerous governments of both the left and right, it does appear to have peaked.
Rather than trying to gaslight people into thinking the royal commission was just a political stunt and that there is nothing to see here, the Coalition should be showing contrition, eating some humble pie and perhaps even apologising.
The longer the LNP plays politics with this the worse off it will be. Robodebt was a shameful episode in the history of public policy, a black stain on the reputations of all involved in setting it up and allowing it to continue for so long. We must ensure this can never happen again.
