Robodebt's black legacy is undeniable

Updated July 10 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:21am
GIVEN the Opposition is clearly in a state of denial over the report of the robodebt royal commission, it seems to have learned nothing from past mistakes. Worse, if re-elected, it would presumably not hesitate to repeat them. This, given the damning findings in the report which was handed down on Friday, demonstrates hubris, insensitivity and sheer arrogance.

