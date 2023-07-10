Robodebt's black legacy is undeniable

While often quick to attack Labor over the deaths that resulted from the ill-fated "pink batts scheme", itself the subject of a royal commission instigated by the Coalition, Peter Dutton and his colleagues show absolutely no remorse over the toll from one of the worst bureaucratic stuff-ups in our nation's history. It seems very clear that the LNP has no intention of heeding Commissioner Catherine Holmes's observation that anti-welfare rhetoric - which is not confined to one side of politics - is "easy populism" and "useful for campaign purposes".