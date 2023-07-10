The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin adds individual breaststroke events to women's medley relay at 2023 World Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:22am, first published 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin. Picture by Getty Images
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin. Picture by Getty Images

HUNTER product Abbey Harkin says she's excited by the opportunity to swim individual events alongside a relay at this month's World Championships in Japan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.