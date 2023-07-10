HUNTER product Abbey Harkin says she's excited by the opportunity to swim individual events alongside a relay at this month's World Championships in Japan.
Harkin's program for the international meet now includes a breaststroke double, 100 and 200 metres, on top of her commitments in the Australian women's 4x100m medley team.
The 25-year-old was named in the Dolphins squad after trials in Melbourne last month, but missed Swimming Australia (SA) qualifying times for her solo races despite a hat-trick of gold medals.
It was unclear, at that stage, what Harkin's competition schedule would look like in Fukuoka (July 23-30).
The Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative admits being a "nervous wreck" initially, but flew out with fellow Aussie swimmers over the weekend en route to a training camp in Saga knowing exactly what lies ahead.
"I'm excited. I will have a pretty busy schedule, fingers crossed [heats, semis, finals]," Harkin told the Newcastle Herald.
"Because I made the FINA A-qualifying times [different to SA standards], I'll get to swim the 100 and 200 individual as well as the relay."
Harkin feels like the upcoming World Championships, her second in as many years, help provide a "stepping stone" towards the Paris Olympics in 2024.
"It's kind of like a stepping stone, this year is really like setting up for next year," she said.
"I think we've got to race probably a little bit more because racing is really what we need to do.
"We don't get that opportunity a lot to get up and race and when we do it's like you don't perform on the day and that's it.
"It's not like a game of rugby where you could have a bad game one week, but you've got next week to redeem yourself. You're either on or you're off. It's a pretty cut-throat sport."
Harkin describes the relay, potentially alongside Kaylee McKeown (backstroke), Emma McKeon (butterfly) and Mollie O'Callghan (freestyle), as "such a big opportunity".
"I haven't had that opportunity really to be on an Australian swimming relay, other than 2018 when I was part of a short course 4x200m, and the girls won this in Tokyo two years ago. It's a pretty big event, it's a pretty big moment," she said.
It's been two years since Brisbane-based Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's, was in Tokyo for her Olympic debut.
"Talking to my coach Dean [Boxhall] and it's going to be a very different experience. When we were there for the Olympics we were in and out, didn't see anything and required COVID tests every day," she said.
Harkin kick starts her World Championships campaign with the 100m breaststroke on July 24, followed by the 200m breaststroke on July 27 and finishing with the women's 4x100m medley relay on July 30.
She says the 50m breaststroke may also be added to her event list.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
