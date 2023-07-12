The Aberglasslyn Ants will honour the memory of players Lynan Scott and Brodie Pearson this weekend.
On Saturday at McKeachies Oval, the Lynan Scott Memorial Shield will be played between the club's league tag side and West Maitland. The round will be used as a special fundraiser with proceeds going to the Scott family.
On Sunday, the club will raise funds for the family of Brodie Pearson at the Bradford Hotel.
Lynan and her husband Andrew were killed in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy on Sunday, June 11. Ms Scott was a founding member of the Ant's tag side.
The round 10 game on Saturday against West Maitland will kick-off at 3.45pm followed by women's tackle at 5pm when the Ants take on Awabakal.
The club is also holding silent auctions and raffles in the lead up to game day.
NSW State of Origin star Isabelle Kelly has donated her jersey from game two of the 2023 series. The auction for the signed jersey ends on Saturday night.
On Sunday the club will host a special gathering at the Bradford Hotel. Brodie Pearson played for the Ant's C-Grade men's side.
The young rugby league front rower died after suffering a serious on-field injury during a game in Fingal on Saturday, June 17.
The fundraiser starts at 12pm and the event will feature live music, raffles and the auction of signed NRL jerseys.
The club said they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the rugby league community, including the donation of prizes all in the effort to raise money for Mr Pearson's beautiful family.
