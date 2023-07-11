The Maitland Mercury
Lorn Park Bowls Sports & Recreation Club receives $9k grant for maintenance equipment

Updated July 12 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:10am
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie MP with the directors and staff of Lorn Park Bowls Sport and Recreation Club. Picture supplied.
Lorn Park Bowls, Sports & Recreation Club has $9,240 in new maintenance equipment on the way, which will help look after the bowling greens.

