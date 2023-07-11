Lorn Park Bowls, Sports & Recreation Club has $9,240 in new maintenance equipment on the way, which will help look after the bowling greens.
The funding is part of the 8th round of the Australian Government's Stronger Communities program, which provides $150,000 in assistance to local community projects in each Australian electorate.
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie announced the funding for Lorn Park on Wednesday, July 12.
"This grant will support the club to reduce costs and improve facilities, enhancing the experience for members of the community and support growth in visitors to the area with competition playoffs," Dr Gillespie said.
"The existing maintenance equipment is old and inefficient, breaks down regularly and is expensive to repair.
"Good equipment is essential to the maintenance of the greens, so I'm delighted they can now do this with the support of this funding. Lorn Park Bowls Sports and Recreation Club is one of the few remaining clubs with three grass greens."
Dr Gillespie said this round of funding was designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren't able to fundraise or haven't the means to provide matching funding.
