It's a good time to be a basketball player in Maitland.
Both the Mustangs women's and men's teams have booked their place in the NBL1 East finals. The men have gone on an incredible run, rising to third on the ladder after winning their last 10 games.
The Mustangs women booked their finals spot on the weekend, the first for the women's programme in Maitland for 22 years.
The Mustangs blew away Illawarra early at the Federation Centre on Saturday night, winning 69-44. They then defeated Penrith 54-48 on the road on Sunday.
Mustangs star Shak Reilly said the team can still rise as high as fifth on the ladder with two matches of the regular season remaining.
"It's really good for the women's programme (making the play-offs) because the last few years I think that we've always had a great group, it's just this year something's different," she said.
"We've got our two imports in Madi (Washington) and Syd (Hunter), we've been so lucky with them as players as well, but just as humans - they're awesome.
"So I think the vibe of the team is just so positive and supportive, like we're wanting to win and we get that competitiveness, we might look cranky sometimes but we're all in it for each other at the end of the day."
On Saturday night, Maitland led 27-5 after the first quarter against the 13th placed Hawks. Washington scored 16 points with nine rebounds while Hunter registered yet another double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
"It was nice to get that buffer at the start, second-half though we did start to drop off a little bit and they put a little bit more pressure on us in D," Reilly said.
The Mustangs forward scored 24 against Penrith on Sunday as Maitland won by six points. The visitors had to work hard for the win against the 14th placed Panthers after trailing at half-time.
"They're bottom of the ladder but this year I've sort of made a big deal - we've got to respect everybody that we play," Reilly said.
"You've got to be very respectful of the opposition because you never know, and they were on Sunday, they had a good game."
Maitland travel to Newcastle this Saturday night to play the high-flying Falcons. The Mustangs had a drought-breaking win against the second-placed Falcons in April.
"The crowd will get very much behind them this week but it will be a massive game," Reilly said.
"It'll be an interesting game again I think, I've been talking to (Nicole) Munger this week actually a little bit, you know, that little bit of banter and it's been a bit of fun."
Will Cranston-Lown again showed how important he is to the Mustangs championship push with a starring performance against Illawarra on Saturday night.
A dominant second-half proved the difference for the home side with Cranston-Lown scoring 38 points. The guard hit 16/22 to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Maitland held a slender two-point lead at half-time before winning 105-87, outpointing the Hawks by 16 points in the second-half.
Cranston-Lown backed up with 27 points on Sunday as Maitland won by 6 points against Penrith. The Panthers led at quarter time but contributions from Cranston-Lown and Matt Gray (26 points) ensured the Mustangs registered their 10th straight win.
Cranston-Lown was awarded NBL1 East player of the week for the second time this season.
