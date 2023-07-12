The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Good News

Gresford Vacy Football Club players give blood at Maitland Donor Centre

July 12 2023 - 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gresford Vacy Football Club women's players Niki Burnet, Alix Elliott, Carolyn Parish, Kylie Bridges and Rebecca Cowled donate blood at Maitland Donor Centre.
Gresford Vacy Football Club women's players Niki Burnet, Alix Elliott, Carolyn Parish, Kylie Bridges and Rebecca Cowled donate blood at Maitland Donor Centre.

Gresford Vacy Football Club are the latest to roll up their sleeves and join the army of lifesaving blood donors, giving blood at Maitland Donor Centre last Saturday, and helping to save 15 lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.