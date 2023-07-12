Gresford Vacy Football Club are the latest to roll up their sleeves and join the army of lifesaving blood donors, giving blood at Maitland Donor Centre last Saturday, and helping to save 15 lives.
More than 328 donation teams have donated blood and plasma at Maitland Donor Centre in 2023, including community groups, sporting teams, emergency services, real estates, and health workers - laying down arms to provide a third of the blood supply needed by hospitals.
Lifeblood recently put out a call for donations, with blood stocks dropping to their lowest point this year, and many regular donors impacted by colds, flus, and covid.
Donation groups have given supplies a vital boost, but Lifeblood is still encouraging people of the emergency O negative blood type to donate, as well as plasma donors, with demand from hospitals at record high levels.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce thanked all the teams for their generosity and encouraged new teams to get on board in 2023.
"Our research shows that half of Australians now have a greater sense of wanting to give back and help others post pandemic, and donating blood as a team is an easy way to connect with others and give back to your community," he said.
"We know that a third of Australians also don't volunteer because nobody has asked them, and we couldn't meet the need for blood without our wonderful Lifeblood teams organisers, who are out there every day asking people just that.
"Thank you for responding to all our calls in 2023, particularly in the wake of the Hunter bus crash, and ensuring that thousands of cancer patients, new mums, road and accident victims, and many other seriously ill Australians, have continued to get the blood that they need."
With the need for plasma continuing to grow in Australian hospitals, Lifeblood is encouraging more local groups to sign-up to saving lives together in 2023, and for those in existing groups, to make 'just one more donation'.
Any business or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams. Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved.
To donate blood contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.
