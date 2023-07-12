The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

Children's Book Week 2023 lands at East Maitland Library with Read, Grow Inspire

July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's book week theme is Read, Grow, Inspire. Picture Children's Book Council of Australia.
This year's book week theme is Read, Grow, Inspire. Picture Children's Book Council of Australia.

Renowned children's illustrators and authors will gather at East Maitland Library on Saturday, July 15 for the spectacular Read, Grow Inspire: Book Week Mini Fest event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.