Renowned children's illustrators and authors will gather at East Maitland Library on Saturday, July 15 for the spectacular Read, Grow Inspire: Book Week Mini Fest event.
Visiting Maitland for the first time, internationally recognised illustrator Dub Leffler is headlining an impressive lineup of authors and illustrators from the Children's Book Council of Australia (Newcastle Sub branch) for a day filled with fun, imagination, and creativity.
Shortlisted for the prestigious 2023 Children's Book Council Awards and with an impressive portfolio of 25 books, Leffler is widely recognised for his exceptional talent as a children's book illustrator.
The three hour mini fest will feature renowned authors and illustrators such as Lynn Jenkins, Nicky Bolton and Jenny Goodman, among others.
Children and their families will join interactive sessions, art workshops, and exciting activities designed to inspire them and spark their love for books and storytelling.
The event is an extraordinary opportunity for Maitland's young readers to engage with true creative visionaries.
Maitland City Council coordinator Community Participation Carol Edmonds said Maitland Libraries are excited to bring together such a talented group of authors and illustrators to "provide a unique and enriching opportunity for children to engage with the world of literature, enhance their artistic abilities, and immerse themselves in the joy of storytelling".
"It's a rare opportunity for the children in Maitland to learn from industry professionals, explore their artistic skills, and get inspired by their favourite stories," Ms Edmonds said.
The event will also celebrate our young homegrown talent with the launch of Reach for the Stars, the latest Hunter Valley Writers anthology of wild and wonderful stories written by young authors in the region.
The Read, Grow, Inspire: Book Week Mini fest is free, though bookings are essential. Reserve your ticket at mait.city/bookweekminifest.
