When Kylie Taylor accepted the invite to attend the Rotary Club of East Maitland's changeover dinner, she'd never have thought she would end up on the podium receiving an award.
Ms Taylor received a Rotary Pride of Workmanship award for her work at Whiddon Largs aged care facility.
She is the facility's maintenance officer, and is known amongst staff and residents for being an all-rounder who is more than willing to lend a hand where it's needed.
If the kitchen, laundry or cleaners need a hand, she's on deck to help out.
"There's nothing I can't do, if I can't work it out I'll Google how to do it," Ms Taylor said.
Ms Taylor said it was great to receive recognition outside of work.
"It was a very big surprise, I wasn't expecting it," she said.
"The residents here will say I'm a Jack of all trades, or a Jill of all trades because I run around and do everything, and then to be recognised for that outside of work by people who have come into the facility and seen what I do, it made my day."
Ms Taylor was on the Rotary Club's radar because she regularly helps them out whenever she can. She has donated paint to the club in the past to help them clean up graffiti.
In 2020 during COVID restrictions, she helped the Rotary Club by collecting the Christmas gifts it usually gives the residents in person and hand delivering them to each resident.
After speaking with The Mercury, Ms Taylor said she was off to find donations to include in a Rotary shipping container, heading to Tonga with supplies for a new hospital.
Ms Taylor also gives the residents at Whiddon Largs personal Christmas gifts, and is already hard at work crafting festive presents for this year.
"This is my second home, it's like I go home and I come back to work and they're my family here," she said.
"I keep jokingly saying that when I retire I'm moving in and I'm going to pick my room.
"They're like my grandparents, every single one of them. I care about every single one that's here."
The Pride of Workmanship award is designed to acknowledge an employee, irrespective of age or vocation, who displays outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication, and commitment to their work.
Whiddon director of care services Siobhan Tierney said staff like Kylie is why the organisation can deliver care that connects and inspires.
"Whiddon is immensely proud of Kylie's recognition and her commitment to our organisation and community," she said.
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.