The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend, July 14, 15 and 16 2023

Updated July 14 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas games will be streamed on the big screen at Maitland Regional Sportsground. Picture supplied.
Matildas games will be streamed on the big screen at Maitland Regional Sportsground. Picture supplied.

BOOK WEEK MINI FEST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.