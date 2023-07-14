BOOK WEEK MINI FEST
Head to East Maitland Library this Saturday between 1pm and 4pm for an afternoon packed with stories, art workshops and loads of fun. Meet amazing authors and illustrators in this free, all ages Children's Book Week event. Book tickets at mait.city/bookweekminifest.
NOW AND THEN
Visit Morpeth Museum over the weekend from 11am to 2pm to check out its exhibition Now and Then, which details how the historic town of Morpeth has changed and grown over time, from Queens Wharf to Campbells Corner.
TEXTILE EXHIBITION
This weekend is your last chance to visit Grossmann House and Brough House, and take a look at the wonderful work created by their artist in residence, Vicki Cornish, over the past three months. History Hides in Quiet Corners illustrates how quiet, creative work done with our hands, creates a connection with ourselves.
BATH HOUSE OPEN DAY
Nestled just minutes from the centre of Maitland, this peaceful private country garden will open its doors from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. With ornamental and productive spaces, it's a great space to come when it suits and just enjoy the beautiful, seasonal garden. Entry is $15.
FIFA WORLD CUP
The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off next Thursday 20 July, and Maitland City Council is hosting a free, all ages live site at Maitland Regional Sportsground, where you can watch the Matildas face off against Republic of Ireland on the new big screen. Gates open at 7.30pm for an 8pm kick off, no tickets required.
In other news:
