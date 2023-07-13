Heading to Newcastle through Hexham? Roadworks and a reduced speed limit might affect you.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Maitland Road between the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Bridge to progress the Hexham Straight Widening project.
From Monday, July 17, concrete safety barriers will be progressively installed along the project site and there will be minor adjustments to the travelling lanes on Maitland Road to create accesses between Sparke Street and the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Work will be carried out intermittently until the end of July, from 9.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays and from 7pm to 5am for up to five nights, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
