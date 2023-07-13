The Family Hotel will be taken over this October by craft beer, blues tunes and Texas barbecue when it hosts a brand new festival.
Good Folk Brewing's inaugural Brews, Blues & BBQ Festival, which will be held at The Family Hotel, Maitland on October 28, promises to be a celebration of good music, good beer, and good food.
The Family Hotel manager Dan Burrows said the hotel is thrilled to bring the new event to Maitland with Good Folk Brewing.
"Brews, Blues & BBQ will showcase some of the best craft beers in the region, along with mouth-watering Texas-style barbecue and some of the hottest blues artists around," he said.
"We can't wait to see everyone there."
The festival will feature craft beer stalls, serving up suds from locals Good Folk Brewing and Shout Brewing.
The music will be headlined by the Steve Edmonds Band, and Shaun Kirk, with support from Maitland rising star Kingsley James, and local stalwarts The Leadbellies.
Attendees can also look forward to tucking into a delicious selection of smoked delicacies, prepared by the team at Rudy's BBQ, or if they are really up for the challenge, can participate in their hot dog eating contest.
The event will run over six hours on October 28. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 14.
