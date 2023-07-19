It was called the Electric Light Carnival and is widely regarded as the first speedway event.
In 1923, facing a gap in the carnival program, administrator of the Maitland Show Society, Johnnie Hoskins decided to stage a motorcycle race - the race was a huge hit and the promotor had found his calling.
That landmark day and 100 years of history will be celebrated in December when the Kurri Kurri Speedway Club hosts a special dinner and race meet.
The club will host a dinner at the Maitland Showground on Friday, December 15, the same day as the historic first race. On Saturday the club will run a night of speedway action where riders will compete for the Johnnie Hoskins Trophy.
Life member of Kurri Kurri Speedway Club Ross Allen said the weekend should excite all motorsport enthusiasts.
"The plans are to throw the gates open at the showground to public admission in the morning of that day, and we'll have various displays, stalls, entertainment," he said.
"Hopefully at this stage, although we haven't been granted a permit officially yet, to just have some demonstration bikes out on the showground track.
"They wouldn't be racing around, they'd just be idling around or at least give people a look at the types of machinery that has developed across the period of time."
The day will also feature displays of historic four wheel speedcars - a racing offshoot from the original motorcycle speedway. The club will then host a formal sit-down dinner with special guest speakers.
"We're working on trying to attract as many top-class riders both past and present as we possibly can for that," Allen said.
"Tickets will hopefully go on sale for that probably in September."
On Saturday, December 16 the club will hold a 'Centenary of Speedway Internationale' for speedway solos under lights at the Kurri Kurri Speedway. Allen said the event will feature a host of top Australian riders.
"Pretty confident we'll get all of those top names and we're hoping to attract a couple of internationals as well," he said.
Allen said the Kurri Kurri Speedway Club with its small band of volunteers is making every endeavour to make sure the weekend will be a landmark celebration.
"We want to try and get the community to come along and enjoy the day," he said.
