The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Choko charm: eat and grow chokos to save money and cope with the rising cost of living

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Saunders is possibly Maitland's biggest choko fan. Picture by Marina Neil
Kevin Saunders is possibly Maitland's biggest choko fan. Picture by Marina Neil

No matter how you feel about the humble choko, it's a saviour when it comes to saving money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.