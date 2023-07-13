No matter how you feel about the humble choko, it's a saviour when it comes to saving money.
The hardy, efficient, and invasive central American vegetable can be let loose in the backyard and reward you with up to 100 chokos to keep the family full and help bring down the cost of groceries.
It hasn't even been hit by inflation - at least not in the local market where the cost remains stable at 50 cents each.
Try to buy this variety in the supermarket though and it's a different story. You'll pay almost $10 a kilogram to indulge in them.
Chokos have flourished this season but its reign is nearing its end, so now is the time to stock up on what's left locally. Store them in a dry place out of direct sunlight and you can enjoy them for weeks to come.
Go one step further now and get your hands on a sprouting choko to plant in the backyard so you'll have your very own crop.
In the news:
"People either like them or hate them," Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said.
"Chokos are starting to sprout so now is the time to plant them."
Kevin Saunders has a choko vine in the backyard and he's a big fan of them. He said eating what you grow definitely saves you money and working in the garden could even remove the need for a gym membership.
"They are so easy to grow and you end up with many more than you could ever use," he said.
"I had them growing years ago and they go mad, but you can trim them and keep them under control."
Mr Saunders lets his wife Carmel turn them into a delicious meal. So what can you do with a choko?
Chop them into large pieces, add salt and pepper and bake them in the oven.
Make choko chips, use them like an apple in a 'choko' pie, steam them, mash them, add them to a stir fry and pickle them.
