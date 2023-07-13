Front rower Mercydes Faaeteete-Metcalf will make her debut for the NSW Blues tonight in the women's under-19s State of Origin.
The former St Joseph's College Lochinvar student has been named in jersey number 15 and will start from the interchange bench when the Blues play the Marooons in Redcliffe.
Faaeteete-Metcalf was a member of the Newcastle Knights Tarsha Gale Cup (under-18s) side before transferring to Cronulla this season.
She represented the NSW Country under-19s in May. Her father is former New Zealand Warriors player Shaun Metcalf who has also played for Cessnock, Central Newcastle and Kurri Kurri.
The former centre is in Brisbane to watch his daughter's debut.
"I'm stupidly proud - when she went away for country champs she was recommended not to go away cause she was that sick and that's usually when they pick the teams," he said.
"She's had such an up and down season with injury, sickness and then leaving the Knights and going down to Cronulla and everything has kind of gone against her - It just came out of left-field her getting selected for this."
Faaeteete-Metcalf is a multi-talented sportsperson. At 13-years-old she played state basketball before transitioning to netball the year after. She started playing rugby league and rugby union three years ago.
"To be honest I never really wanted her to play rugby league and rugby union but it's just where it took her, she was just too physical for the netball and basketball," Metcalf said.
"I refused to go watch it, I was like you're a girl you don't play that, and then it was after a while, after two or three games, probably a month or so, my mum and them were like you better come and watch her, she's pretty good.
"Went down and watched it and thought I think she's found her game, that was rugby union and then she played rugby league and just killed it."
NSW will be looking for a third straight win against the Queenslanders tonight. The Blues were convincing 22-6 winners in 2022.
Kick-off is at 5.45pm and the game is being broadcast on Channel Nine and Fox Sports.
