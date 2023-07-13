Despite a loss for the Blues, Cessnock's Mercydes Faaeteete-Metcalf made a powerful debut for NSW on Thursday night in the under-19s State of Origin.
The front-rower entered the action from the interchange bench in the 14th minute and immediately won her side a penalty with a bullocking run.
Faaeteete-Metcalf and her Blues teammates had more run metres and post contact metres than Queensland but were unable to hold-off a resurgent Maroons in the second-half - the home side winning 20-14 in Redcliffe.
The former St Joseph's College Lochinvar student represented the NSW Country under-19s in May and was a member of the Newcastle Knights Tarsha Gale Cup (under-18s) side before transferring to Cronulla this season.
Her father Shaun Metcalf spoke about his daughter's achievement ahead of the match.
"I'm stupidly proud - when she went away for country champs she was recommended not to go away cause she was that sick and that's usually when they pick the teams," he said.
"She's had such an up and down season with injury, sickness and then leaving the Knights and going down to Cronulla and everything has kind of gone against her - It just came out of left-field her getting selected for this."
Faaeteete-Metcalf is relatively new to rugby league, taking up the sport in the last three years. At 13 she played state basketball before transitioning to netball the year after.
"To be honest I never really wanted her to play rugby league and rugby union but it's just where it took her, she was just too physical for the netball and basketball," Metcalf said.
"I refused to go watch it, I was like you're a girl you don't play that, and then it was after a while... my mum and them were like you better come and watch her, she's pretty good.
"Went down and watched it and thought I think she's found her game."
