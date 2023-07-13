Tourism has brought $174 million to Maitlands economy over the past two years but a lack of accommodation is holding the city back.
Maitland council identified the shortfall in accommodation in its destination management plan three years ago, saying more options were an important element in growing visitor numbers but not much has changed since then.
Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said the Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association has stepped up to try to fill some of the void, but more needs to be done.
He said there were 80 powered sites with access to water at the showground as well as room for caravans with their own power and water.
He said about 20 caravans stayed there most nights of the year and it was an affordable choice for people who were stopping overnight or staying for a few days.
"We have a significant role in the visitor economy and we are looking to build upon that," Mr Gleeson said.
"The city doesn't have enough accommodation for caravans and camping."
Plans for a Reflections Holiday Park at the heritage-listed Walka Water Works, which would include 40 powered camping and RV sites, 12 glamping tents and 10 eco-cabins, has divided the city.
A group of residents, who have called themselves Save Walka Community Alliance, are fighting to stop the plan.
Mr Gleeson said it would cost a lot more to stay there than at the showground, and while some people would be prepared to pay the extra money, most would prefer a cheaper option.
"People are looking for cost effective accommodation - especially with the rising cost of living. They want to be able to take a break, but they need it to be affordable," he said.
"We get people who come to stay for two to three weeks to have medical treatment at John Hunter Hospital and when you look at the price we charge - $25 a night - it's a big difference compared to what you would pay to stay in a hotel."
Council's city experiences and economy manager Matt vanderWall said the visitor economy had grown by 56 per cent since 2012.
He said tourists were staying an average of three nights in Maitland, which is an extra night than they were staying 10 years ago.
"This suggests that Maitland is offering enough to sustain visitors for longer than it has in the past," he said.
"Maitland, as with much of regional NSW, has a growing visitor economy."
Mr Gleeson said tourists came to Maitland for a range of reasons including events, attractions and visiting friends and family.
