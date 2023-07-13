The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Call for more tourist accommodation - Maitland Showground helps fill the gaps with 80 powered sites

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:56am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historic Walka Water Works a favourite destination for tourists.
Historic Walka Water Works a favourite destination for tourists.

Tourism has brought $174 million to Maitlands economy over the past two years but a lack of accommodation is holding the city back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.