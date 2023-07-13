Plans flagged to change ward boundaries

Plans to change the council ward boundaries ahead of next year's local government election has caused a stir with councillors.
While councillors Peter Garnham and Bill Hackney thought the new boundaries were less confusing councillors Sally Halliday and Robert Aitchison weren't convinced.
Cr Halliday questioned how putting a boundary through the middle of a Raworth street was less confusing for voters while Cr Aitchison asked if there was a better solution. He called for residents to have their say.
The ward names have been replaced with numbers. Central Ward is now Ward 1, North Ward is Ward 2, East Ward is Ward 3 and West Ward is Ward 4.
Maitland's population growth has sparked the changes. The Local Government Act states each ward much have a similar number of voters and the city no longer complies.
Council's governance and risk manager Stephen McDonald said recent NSW Electoral Commission data showed the difference in elector numbers between each ward was 20 per cent. It is not supposed to exceed 10 per cent.
He said geographical features like roads, water courses and railway lines were used to create new boundaries and provide a balanced distribution of voters.
Council's strategy performance and business systems group manager Leah Flint said 12 per cent of the population was directly affected by the changes.
She said the council had tried to avoid running a boundary through the middle of a road but "in some instances that can't be avoided".
"We worked closely with the electoral commission around voting block grids and we need to align as closely as possible with those," she said.
Mr Garnham said it was a "fair distribution" and the boundaries were "far less confusing that they were at previous elections" while Cr Hackney noted the opportunity to "tidy it up" had hopefully made it "a little bit less confusing" for residents.
Residents can give their feedback until August 22.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.