One of Australia's largest home builders, Metricon is hosting a Home Styling Masterclass in celebration of the opening of two new display homes at Hereford Hill, Lochinvar.
The event will take place in the Avery and Botanica homes on Saturday, July 22 from 10.30am to 1pm.
Hosted by interior design expert Naomi Findlay, alongside Metricon's Studio M, NSW Manager, Sarah Lively, the duo will lead a two-part styling session.
Event attendees can expect to leave the session equipped with practical tips and tricks on how they can transform their home into a sanctuary with simple but clever styling hacks.
Metricon's NSW's General Manager, Dave Shorten said the team is excited to open the doors to two magnificent displays in Lochinvar.
"We are also thrilled to be able to celebrate their opening with this free to the public home styling event with Naomi and Sarah," he said.
Interior design expert Naomi Findlay said she is thrilled to be hosting the home styling masterclasses.
"The two brand new display homes are the perfect canvas to share the latest hints and advice in," she said.
Whilst serving barista coffee along with sweet and savoury treats, Metricon will also have an array of giveaways lined up exclusively for event attendees, including COLORBOND® steel show bags, door prizes, and a $1,000 Studio M Voucher for attendees who decide to build with Metricon.
Places are limited, for the event at 8 Tillage Dr 8 Tillage Drive Lochinvar. To reserve your spot, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/metricon-hereford-hill-lochinvar-grand-opening-tickets-641113516787.
