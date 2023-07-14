Maitland City Council is switching gears on the way abandoned vehicles and timed parking are managed across the Local Government Area, with the implementation of a new Smart Abandoned Vehicle and Parking Management Program (SAVPMP).
In a first for the Hunter, Maitland council is rolling out new cutting edge licence plate recognition technology known as AeroRanger, which will see two cameras mounted on to ranger vehicles that can automatically recognise and monitor number plates as rangers drive past.
This will help rangers gather evidence to address abandoned vehicles and illegal parking around the LGA, while continuing to use their discretion to issue penalty notices.
To further streamline this process, penalty notices will now be printed and posted by Revenue NSW on behalf of council and rangers will no longer attach fines to vehicles.
Planning and Environment group manager Matt Prendergast said these changes will benefit the wider community, including by "improving the turnover for short stay parking".
"This smart technology will help us monitor vehicles that exceed parking timeframes so we can free up more short stay parking spaces near our commercial centres and allow more people to move through the area," Mr Prendergast said.
"It will also help us track and prevent illegal parking and monitor abandoned vehicles so they can be removed in a more timely manner."
AeroRanger will be trialled in key areas over the next few weeks before the enforcement period begins, including Central Maitland, East Maitland and Morpeth.
These areas were identified by the community in the Central Maitland Parking Study as areas that need improved parking turnover.
Visit mait.city/3JHz4Sv for more information on parking management around the LGA.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.