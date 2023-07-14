The Maitland Mercury
ClubGrant funding applications can be made until Monday, July 24

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:55pm
Money in the kitty for local projects
There's just over a week left to make an application for funding under the ClubGrants program.

