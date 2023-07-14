Money in the kitty for local projects

There's just over a week left to make an application for funding under the ClubGrants program.
Community groups, sporting teams, charities and service providers across Maitland are being encouraged to pitch their proposals for a share of the funding.
ClubGrants, which is coordinated by registered clubs in NSW, offers money for projects and services that help with community development, welfare, sport and health, to name a few.
Applications can be made online until Monday, July 24.
Click here for more information.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.