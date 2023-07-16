Maitland co-captain James Thompson celebrated his 100th first-grade start for Maitland in style on Saturday, scoring a second-half goal as the Magpies defeated Edgeworth 4-0.
One week after Braedyn Crowley celebrated the same milestone, his attacking partner added Maitland's third in the 56th minute to put the match out of reach for the visiting Eagles.
"When you're a young kid, I used to look up to guys that are pretty loyal to a club, it's hard to support someone that doesn't really stay with a club for a long time," Thompson said.
"I wanted to mirror that and once I found a club that I loved I could stay there and try and get to these milestones and give back to the club and it's a very, very good feeling to know that the young boys love coming to watch me."
The win is the Magpies 10th straight and importantly keeps them just two points behind Northern NSW NPL ladder leaders Charlestown in second place.
Crowley opened the scoring in the 19th minute at Cooks Square Park on Saturday afternoon. Magpies midfielder Rhys Cooper cut in from the left wing and delivered a cross to Crowley at the back post - the Maitland striker heading past Edgeworth goalkeeper Shane Van As.
Van As was then sent-off in first-half injury time after handling the ball outside his penalty area. The Eagles shot-stopper blocked a goal-bound Crowley chip.
Maitland dominated the second-half, Crowley scored his brace with a neat finish straight after half-time before the home crowd erupted when Thompson buried his finish 10 minutes later.
Cooper rounded off the scoring in the 86th minute.
"To be honest it wouldn't have mattered if they got a red card or not, we were in control...their keeper did get a red card and we were just in cruise control," Thompson said.
"I think the last 10 games we've just hit our straps and every game we just seem to get it done and hopefully we can go on and do the double this year."
With three rounds of the regular season remaining, Maitland travel to play eighth-placed Cooks Hill on Saturday, July 22.
The Magpies will be hoping for a slip up from Charlestown who play a testing away clash against third-placed Lambton.
"As much as people say they don't want to talk about it (winning the premiership) because they don't want to get ahead of themselves but it's hard not to when you've had such a long winning streak," Thompson said.
"I think Azzuri has the toughest run home playing most of the top teams so hopefully they do slip up and then we'll take our opportunity."
