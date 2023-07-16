Newcastle City have beaten a typically hard-working Maitland 11.11 (77) to 5.10 (40) at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday afternoon.
In a recurring theme throughout the 2023 Black Diamond Cup season, the Saints limited the visitors on the scoreboard and trailed by just four points at half-time.
However, Newcastle scored 50 points to the home side's 17 in the second-half to remain in third place on the competition ladder.
Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs praised trio Rywin Nock, captain Riley Newstead and Abraham Russell in the loss.
The 16-year-old Russell is a member of the Sydney Swans academy and Spriggs said the young player is improving each week.
"He's in the middle of a growth spurt now but he's only on the small side playing against men but he doesn't show it - he's fearless," Spriggs said.
"He attacks the footy and he's really locking down one of those wing spots."
Spriggs also singled out Nock who is in his second week back after recovering from an Achilles injury.
"He looks like he's warming into some great form, just his attack on the ball and even his tackling and things like that," he said.
The coach said the Saints need to win the next two games to ensure finals football.
"We're definitely creating more opportunities than we were at the start of the year which is good to see and we're going to need to be right up to that the next couple of weeks," Spriggs said.
"We've got The Entrance Bateau Bay next week away for their old boys day and Warners Bay about a week after that.
"If we win both of those games we play finals, it's as simple as that."
Maitland are fifth with four matches of the regular season remaining.
The Saints were comprehensively beaten 19.18 (132) to 0.4 (4) by Newcastle City in the Diamond Shield competition.
The Saints extended their winning run in the women's Plate competition, defeating Newcastle City 7.2 (44) to 2.3 (15).
Maitland led by three goals at half-time with Skyla Dunn and Sophie Crouch kicking two goals for the home side at Max McMahon Oval.
Lucy O'Donohue, Nikki Robson and Alberta Russell were the other goal kickers for Maitland. The win moves the Saints into third, two points ahead of City and equal on points with Port Stephens.
