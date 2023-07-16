The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle City defeat Maitland Saints by 37-points in Black Diamond Cup

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 16 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Maitland captain Riley Newstead in action against Newcastle City in round four of the Black Diamond Cup. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle City have beaten a typically hard-working Maitland 11.11 (77) to 5.10 (40) at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday afternoon.

